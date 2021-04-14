HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Achieves $744.59 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $744.59 million and approximately $452.94 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 743,091,726 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

