Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 6.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.63 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 2,802,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,407,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$921.42 million and a P/E ratio of 41.05.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

