Hxro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $109.01 million and $1.82 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00630092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

