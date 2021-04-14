HyperDAO Trading Down 4.4% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $313,992.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

