Hyperion Trading Up 9.8% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $127,334.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.