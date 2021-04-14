Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00736934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.98 or 0.99645350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.60 or 0.00845822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,932,145 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.