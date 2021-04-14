I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $23,392.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.30 or 0.00478747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00024601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,183.39 or 0.03469292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,808,378 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

