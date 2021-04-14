IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Up 144.4% in March

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IBXNF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,012. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. IBEX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Get IBEX Technologies alerts:

About IBEX Technologies

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.