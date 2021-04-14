Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading 18.9% Lower This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $41,494.15 or 0.65882582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00266305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.00726071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,083.02 or 1.00160447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.27 or 0.00846700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

