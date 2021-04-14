ICHI 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $247,140.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.08 or 0.00023905 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $41.30 million and $247,140.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00263252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.00705860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,594.70 or 0.99239132 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.51 or 0.00837909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

