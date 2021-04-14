ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00267095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00728549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.64 or 0.99438626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00872612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.