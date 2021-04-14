Iconic Token Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $86,486.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00274838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00743397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,590.99 or 0.99201431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.00837511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.