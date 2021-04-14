ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of ICU Medical worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $4,038,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.31.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

