Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,803. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Identiv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

