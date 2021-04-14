IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $36,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $516.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.22 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

