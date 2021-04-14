IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Up 2.6%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The company has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

