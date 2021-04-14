iEthereum (IETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $239,410.54 and $1.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iEthereum has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

iEthereum Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.