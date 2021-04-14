IG Gold (IGG) Price Down 50.8% Over Last Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00265168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004251 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

