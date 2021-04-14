IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IGEN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 3,194,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,547,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
