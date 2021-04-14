Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.16

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $220,041.60 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,634.91 or 1.00057243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00128968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005678 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,418,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,405,188 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

