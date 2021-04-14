IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.46

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.46 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 4050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.