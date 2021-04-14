Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

NYSE ITW opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

