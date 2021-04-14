Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.
NYSE ITW opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.27 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
