Illuvium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $739,384.00 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $47.20 million and approximately $739,384.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $80.57 or 0.00128714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

