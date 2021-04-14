ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $508,148.95

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $508,148.95 and approximately $137,406.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,075,768 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.