Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.29

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.29 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 22,167 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.29. The stock has a market cap of £52.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunodiagnostic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.