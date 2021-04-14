IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading 1.2% Higher

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.49. 69,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 162,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$236.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

