Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $639.33

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 639.33 ($8.35) and traded as high as GBX 788 ($10.30). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 783.50 ($10.24), with a volume of 488,472 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 748.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Inchcape news, insider Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

