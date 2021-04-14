Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $3.27. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 72,453 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock worth $581,591. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

