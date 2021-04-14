Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $8.16 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $6.98 million and $3.03 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00012912 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.69 or 0.99425614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.00849379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

