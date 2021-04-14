Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2,665,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after acquiring an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.