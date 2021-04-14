Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

