Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 186.9% in March

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 186.9% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ITAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions, which would enable safe driver-assist systems for autonomous driving.

