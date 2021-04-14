Inex Project Market Cap Hits $262,074.74 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $262,074.74 and $372.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Inex Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Inex Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.