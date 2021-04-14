Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

