Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 124,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.