Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 124,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
