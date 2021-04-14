Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $520.55

Informa plc (LON:INF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.55 ($6.80) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.56). Informa shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.55), with a volume of 1,380,463 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587 ($7.67).

Get Informa alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.