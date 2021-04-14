Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

