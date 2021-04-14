Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 2,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

