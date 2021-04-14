Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

