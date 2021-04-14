InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 11,192 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

