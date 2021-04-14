InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $293,185.80 and $17.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.69 or 0.00465030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.33 or 0.03498828 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,329,895 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

