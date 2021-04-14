Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $15,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AXR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,735. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.66. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.