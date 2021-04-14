Insider Buying: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Purchases 945 Shares of Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Tim Miller acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11).

LON:CKN remained flat at $GBX 2,900 ($37.89) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 139,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,640.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,544.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £881.83 million and a P/E ratio of -30.46. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,940 ($38.41).

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.