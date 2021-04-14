Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Buys 2,269,447 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evergy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 806,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 234,341 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

