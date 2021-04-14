Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires 9 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,291 ($16.87) per share, with a total value of £116.19 ($151.80).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 10 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,272 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($166.19).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,291.20 ($16.87). 4,717,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,422. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,267.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,347.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,563.85 ($20.43).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

