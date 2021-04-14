Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Major Shareholder Purchases 72,515 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landec stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 88,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,245. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Landec by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Landec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

