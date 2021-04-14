Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,324. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 176,744 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

