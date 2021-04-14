Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 38,907 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,493,549.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -318.80 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

