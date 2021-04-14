Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 20,914 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.