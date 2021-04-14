Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Major Shareholder Sells 29,641 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 211,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.
