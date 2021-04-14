Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Major Shareholder Sells 29,641 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 211,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.